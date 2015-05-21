FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bezeq Israel Telecom Q1 profit edges up, TV unit narrows loss
May 21, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Bezeq Israel Telecom Q1 profit edges up, TV unit narrows loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a slight rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, as improvement in its satellite TV unit offset a steep drop in income at its competition-hit mobile phone subsidiary Pelephone.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said on Thursday it earned 463 million shekels ($120 million) in the first quarter, up from 457 million a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 5.9 percent to 2.17 million, weighed down by a 22 percent fall in cellular service revenue at Pelephone.

Bezeq was forecast to earn 400 million shekels on revenue of 2.18 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

It reiterated its 2015 outlook for net profit of about 1.5 billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.2 billion.

YES, Bezeq’s TV unit, narrowed its net loss by 91 percent to 3 million shekels, while Pelephone’s profit fell 67 percent to 36 million shekels.

$1 = 3.8662 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
