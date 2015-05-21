UPDATE 1-Israel's Bezeq Telecom bets on fibre to stem customer loss

* Q1 profit 463 mln shekels vs 400 mln forecast

* Investing heavily in fibre optics network

* TV unit loss narrows sharply, mobile unit profit slides (Recasts with company comments, reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a slight rise in first-quarter profit and said it was investing heavily in a fibre-optics network to stem the loss of customers following the opening of a wholesale market for landline telephone services.

Bezeq, the country’s largest telecoms group, has been forced by Israel’s government this year to lease its phone and digital subscriber lines to competitors to try to cut prices for Internet, phone and TV services.

That follows competition in the mobile sector, where the market was opened in 2012, leading to a steep drop in revenue and profit at Bezeq unit Pelephone and two rivals.

Of the 26,000 new broadband internet lines it added in the quarter, 11,000 of them came from other telecoms firms.

Cellcom, Israel’s biggest mobile phone operator, has already launched a triple play package of internet, home phone and TV at less than half the price of existing packages. Partner Communications said it was considering launching a TV service this year as it loses mobile customers.

Stella Handler, Bezeq’s chief executive, said Bezeq invested 231 million shekels ($60 million) in the quarter on developing new technologies and connecting customers to its fibre network, an increase of 10 percent on the previous three months.

“Competition is increasing in all our operating segments, and we are already preparing for these changes through major investments in state-of the-art infrastructure (and) development of cutting-edge services,” Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.

Bezeq earned 463 million shekels in the first quarter, up from 457 million a year earlier. The gain stemmed from an improvement in its satellite TV unit YES, which offset a drop in profit at Pelephone.

Revenue slipped 5.9 percent to 2.17 million, weighed down by a 22 percent fall in service revenue at Pelephone.

Bezeq was forecast to earn 400 million shekels on revenue of 2.18 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

It reiterated its 2015 outlook for net profit of about 1.5 billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.2 billion.

Bezeq’s shares were flat at 6.67 shekels in morning trade.

Leumi Capital Markets analyst Gil Dattner identified the threat of growing competition for services on the fixed line network.

“We think Bezeq’s current valuation does not reflect the risks inherent in the changing competitive environment,” he said, rating Bezeq as “underperform” with a 5.7 shekel target. ($1 = 3.8662 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Keith Weir)