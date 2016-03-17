Bezeq Israel Telecom Q4 profit falls less than expected

TEL AVIV, March 17 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported an 11 percent decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a steep drop in profit at mobile phone unit Pelephone that has been hard hit by fierce competition.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said on Thursday it earned 369 million shekels ($95 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 416 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 349 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Boosted by the consolidation of satellite TV unit YES, revenue rose 15.2 percent to 2.6 billion shekels, in line with expectations.

Pelephone, the country’s third-largest mobile phone operator, posted an 81 percent drop in quarterly profit, while revenue fell 14.6 percent to 713 million due to the end of a hosting agreement with Hot Mobile.

The number of subscribers at Pelephone rose to 2.651 million from 2.586 million a year earlier.

Bezeq said it will pay a dividend of 776 million shekels, or 0.28 shekel a share, for the second half of 2015, representing a payout of 100 percent of net profit.

The company forecast net profit of 1.4 billion shekels in 2016 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.2 billion. Bezeq had net profit of 1.7 billion shekels in 2015 and EBITDA of 4.25 billion. ($1 = 3.8671 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)