UPDATE 2-Profit tops estimates but Bezeq braces for more competition

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel’s largest telecoms group, faces another difficult year in 2013 along with its peers as rising competition puts further pressure on calling rates.

Bezeq reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday but is grappling with a price war after a shakeup of Israel’s mobile phone industry last year that ushered in six new operators.

Their jostling for market share has produced unlimited calling plans for $25 a month and introductory plans for even less, making it difficult for Bezeq’s Pelephone unit and two rivals to compete and leading to a slump in revenue and profit.

“2013 will mark another tough year in the mobile market but we believe Bezeq should weather the storm given its diversified portfolio and strong balance sheet,” said UBS analyst Roni Biron.

After a steep drop in mobile rates that pleased consumers, Israel’s telecoms regulator aims this year to target Bezeq and cable firm HOT in a bid to lower rates for fixed-line calls and Internet services through the creation of a wholesale market.

Bezeq has agreed to give its rivals access to its broadband infrastructure in return for licence concessions.

It has struck a deal to lease its digital subscriber line (DSL) to mobile operator Partner Communications, allowing it to provide a bundled package supporting Internet, voice, media and television.

“I foresee that the reform of the wholesale market, together with the cancellation of structural separation, will benefit the consumer,” said Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch.

In agreeing to lease its lines to smaller companies, Bezeq expects its licence will be changed to allow it to merge its various units, save money and offer a package of services.

Bezeq has begun putting fibre optic lines in buildings under a government plan to foster super-fast Internet speeds through a partnership between state-run utility Israel Electric Corp and a soon-to-be-chosen private investment group.

“The uncertainty associated with this possibility and the negative news flow we expect over the next year will put some pressure on the stock price,” said Gilad Alper, an analyst at Excellence Nessuah Securities, who rates Bezeq as “hold”.

Bezeq’s shares closed 2.5 percent higher in Tel Aviv in a flat broader market.

Q4 EARNINGS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Bezeq said on Thursday it earned 519 million shekels ($141 million) in the fourth quarter, above analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll of 415 million and a bit below the 524 million it recorded a year earlier. Revenue slipped 7.6 percent to 2.45 billion shekels but this exceeded expectations of 2.43 billion.

Bezeq, which last week named Stella Handler as its new chief executive effective in April, was able to offset a continued loss in the number of fixed phone lines to rivals by offering far lower rates with a rise in broadband Internet subscribers.

Analysts said one-time factors such as capital gains from the sale of real estate and copper boosted Bezeq’s bottom line.

“None of these has to do with the current activity of the company so if we normalise the effects, we will see a continued erosion of profits,” said Leumi Capital Markets analyst Gill Dattner. But analysts said Bezeq’s shares could derive some support from dividends.

Bezeq’s board recommended the distribution of 100 percent of profit for the second half of 2012 as a cash dividend of 861 million shekels, or 0.32 shekel a share. In all, Bezeq in May will pay a dividend of 1.361 billion shekels, which includes a special dividend of 500 million shekels.

Bezeq reiterated its previous outlook of net profit between 1.7 billion and 1.8 billion shekels, free cash flow above 2.7 billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 4.25-4.35 billion shekels. It made a profit 1.86 billion shekels in 2012.