Mobile phone competition continues to hurt Israel's Bezeq profit

JERUSALEM, May 13 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a 14.6 percent decline in quarterly net profit, as competition in the mobile phone and fixed line sectors continue to harm its bottom line.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said on Monday it earned 497 million shekels ($140 million) in the first quarter, down from 582 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 12.2 percent to 2.41 billion shekels.

Bezeq was forecast to record profit of 442 million shekels on revenue of 2.41 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Its mobile unit Pelephone posted a 29.2 percent fall in profit to 153 million shekels on a 22.5 percent decline in revenue. Pelephone, Israel’s third largest mobile operator, saw its subscriber base slip 4.7 percent to 2.741 million.

Pelephone and its two main competitors are grappling with a price war following a shake-up of Israel’s mobile phone industry last year that ushered in six new operators.

Competition also led to a 5.3 percent drop in the number of Bezeq’s active fixed-line subscriber lines, although it continues to gain customers for its high-speed Internet services.

Bezeq reaffirmed its forecast of 1.7-1.8 billion shekels in net profit this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.25-4.35 bln shekels. It said it plans to expedite the pace of deployment of its fibre optics network to businesses and homes.

It will pay a quarterly dividend of 861 million shekels plus a special dividend of 500 million shekels - the fifth of six equal payments.

($1 = 3.56 shekels)