Bezeq Israel Telecom Q4 net profit up more than forecast

TEL AVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit as lower operating and other expenses offset a drop in revenue from mobile phone calls.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said on Thursday it earned 416 million shekels ($105.5 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 352 million a year earlier.

Bezeq’s revenue fell 6.1 percent to 2.26 billion shekels due to a decrease in revenue from cellular services.

Bezeq was forecast to earn 409 million shekels on revenue of 2.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Bezeq forecast 2015 net profit of 1.5 billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.2 billion.

The company said it will distribute all of its net profit for the second half of 2014 as a dividend of 844 million shekels, or 0.31 shekel per share. ($1 = 3.9437 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)