FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Bezeq Israel Telecom Q3 profit falls less than expected
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

Bezeq Israel Telecom Q3 profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit on continued growth in broadband Internet services, while intense competition weighed on its mobile phone unit.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Wednesday it earned 394 million shekels ($102 million) in the third quarter, down from 407 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 377 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue slipped 3.5 percent to 2.51 billion shekels, below a forecast of 2.53 billion.

Bezeq said the number of Internet lines grew to 1.539 million customers, up from 1,448 million a year ago, with profit from its fixed line business up 34 percent in the third quarter.

Mobile phone unit Pelephone, Israel's third-largest cellular operator, recorded a 42 percent fall in profit to 32 million shekels. It subscriber base grew by 88,000 in the July-September period to 2.348 million but it remained well below a level of 2.569 million a year ago.

Bezeq raised its 2016 free cash flow estimate to 2.2 billion shekels from 2.0 billion, but maintained its net profit forecast of 1.4 billion shekels and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation estimate of 4.2 billion shekels.

$1 = 3.8548 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.