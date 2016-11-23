UPDATE 1-Bezeq urges Israel to allow merger of its businesses

* Q3 net profit 394 million shekels vs 377 million forecast

* Bezeq seeks to merge all of its units, offer packages

* Partner Comms Q3 profit 19 mln shekels vs 24 mln forecast (Adds details, Partner results, analyst comments)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom renewed pressure on regulators to allow it to merge its services on Wednesday, as growth in broadband Internet services helped it post a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly profit.

Israel's Communications Ministry has been reluctant to allow Bezeq -- a monopoly until a decade ago -- to offer packages of voice, Internet, TV and mobile like its smaller rivals. The ministry said it continues to examine the situation.

"Bezeq is the only telecom company in the entire world that is subject to structural separation and is prohibited from offering a bundle of services," Bezeq CEO Stella Handler said, adding that removing this would increase competition.

Bezeq's shares have struggled due to investor concern that it will not be allowed to merge its business units anytime soon.

"We continue to argue that investors should adopt a cautious stance and exclude the merger from the investment base case," said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who upgraded Bezeq shares to "overweight" this week.

Bezeq earned 394 million shekels ($102 million) in the third quarter, down from 407 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 377 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue slipped 3.5 percent to 2.51 billion shekels, below a forecast of 2.53 billion, while Bezeq raised its 2016 free cash flow estimate to 2.2 billion shekels from 2.0 billion, but maintained its net profit forecast of 1.4 billion shekels.

Bezeq unit Pelephone, Israel's third-largest cellular operator, recorded a 42 percent fall in profit to 32 million shekels. Its subscriber base grew by 88,000 to 2.348 million, still below 2.569 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, blamed strong competition for a drop in revenues.

Partner, Pelephone and Cellcom continue to suffer from an industry shake-up in 2012 that brought in new, low-cost competitors and led to a plunge in revenue and profit.

Partner's quarterly net profit of 19 million shekels, versus a loss of 9 million shekels a year earlier, was below a forecast of 24 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Revenue dropped 16 percent to 849 million shekels, below a forecast of 906 million.

Partner shares were up 2.5 percent in morning trade.

"During the third quarter of 2016, the erosion of cellular services revenues continued due to the ongoing strong competition, at a rate similar to that of the previous quarter," Ziv Leitman, Partner's chief financial officer, said.

Over the past year, Partner's subscriber base fell by 46,000 to 2.693 million. ($1 = 3.8548 shekels) (Editing by Alexander Smith)