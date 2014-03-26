FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's Bezeq Telecom gets OK to merge with satellite TV unit YES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Israel’s anti-trust authority said on Wednesday it will allow Bezeq Israel Telecom to merge with its satellite TV provider YES.

Bezeq holds a 49.8 percent stake in YES, which has close to 600,000 subscribers. It has long sought to boost its holding to save costs and be able to market a triple-play package of TV, phone and Internet and compete with cable company HOT, which already has a triple-play option.

The authority, though, has attached a number of conditions on the merger including Bezeq not being allowed to market a triple-play package for now.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

