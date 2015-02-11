Bezeq to buy rest of TV operator Yes for up to 1.05 bln shekels

TEL AVIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining 50.2 pct of satellite TV operator Yes it does not own from Eurocom for up to 1.05 billion shekels ($271 million).

Bezeq will pay 680 million shekels in cash on the closing date for the shares and 1.54 billion shekels in loans provided by Eurocom to Yes.

Eurocom, which is controlled by Shaul and Yosef Elovitch, Bezeq’s controlling shareholders, will be entitled to two additional contingent payments. The first, for up to 200 million shekels, will be paid based on tax synergies and the second, for up to 170 million, will be paid based on the business results of Yes in the next three years.

The deal is subject to approval from the Communications Ministry and the company’s shareholders. ($1 = 3.8716 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)