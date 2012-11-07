BRIEF-Bezeq Israel Telecom Q3 results

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom says:

* Q3 net profit 342 mln shekels vs 549 mln shekels

* Q3 net profit to shareholders 342 mln shekels vs 550 mln shekels

* Q3 revenue 2.49 bln shekels vs 2.92 bln shekels

* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 profit 403 mln shekels, revenue 2.49 bln shekels

* Affirms 2012 outlook of rev 10.2-10.5 bln shekels, net profit 1.75-1.85 bln shekels

* Free cash flow to improve materially vs 2011, to exceed 2.5 bln shekels (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)