FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BFA sells 10 pct of US insurer to Mapfre
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 6 years ago

Spain's BFA sells 10 pct of US insurer to Mapfre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish banking group BFA, which owns listed bank Bankia, said on Wednesday it had sold 10.36 percent of Mapfre America to the insurer’s parent Mapfre for 244 million euros ($324 million) as part of a strategy to sell non-core assets.

Bankia has been one of the hardest hit from the crash of a decade-long property boom almost five years ago and is under pressure to shore up it capital levels to meet new Spanish and EU requirements.

BFA said the sale would generate a pre-tax capital gain of 102 million euros. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.