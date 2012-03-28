Spain's BFA sells 10 pct of US insurer to Mapfre

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish banking group BFA, which owns listed bank Bankia, said on Wednesday it had sold 10.36 percent of Mapfre America to the insurer’s parent Mapfre for 244 million euros ($324 million) as part of a strategy to sell non-core assets.

Bankia has been one of the hardest hit from the crash of a decade-long property boom almost five years ago and is under pressure to shore up it capital levels to meet new Spanish and EU requirements.

BFA said the sale would generate a pre-tax capital gain of 102 million euros. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)