MADRID, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), the state-owned holding company which controls Bankia, said on Tuesday it had sold its entire 2.99 percent stake in insurer Mapfre for 276.8 million euros (355.58 million US dollar).

The holding company would see capital gains of 66.5 million euros from the sale, it said in a statement to the market regulator. (1 US dollar = 0.7785 euro) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)