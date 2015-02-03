FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY 2014 EBIT of CHF 14.1 mln vs CHF 22.2 mln year ago
February 3, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY 2014 EBIT of CHF 14.1 mln vs CHF 22.2 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG :

* Says FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 14.1 million Swiss francs ($15.29 million) (previous year: 22.2 million Swiss francs)

* Says FY 2014 profit incl. revaluation and deferred taxes at 2.8 million Swiss francs (previous year: 20.3 million Swiss francs)

* Says FY 2014 profit excluding fair value adjustments of interest rate swaps and receiver swaptions of approximately 9.1 million Swiss francs (previous year: 15.1 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

