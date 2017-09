LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Simon Lowth, the chief financial officer of AstraZeneca, is to leave the pharmaceutical firm to take over the same role at oil and gas firm BG Group , the two companies said on Monday.

Lowth, who joined Astra in 2007, will replace BG’s interim chief financial officer Den Jones who had taken over in February following a period of illness for the previous incumbent Fabio Barbosa.