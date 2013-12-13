FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Australian resources minister joins board of BG Group
December 13, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Former Australian resources minister joins board of BG Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Former Australian resources minister Martin Ferguson is to join the board of British gas and oil company BG, one of the most important investments of which is a large gas project in Queensland, Australia.

In his six years as minister for resources and energy, Ferguson oversaw a boom in the industry, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG), with several projects now close to fruition. Among them is BG’s Queensland scheme, the world’s first project to convert gas from coal seams into LNG.

Ferguson joins BG as a non-executive director along with Pam Daley, who is due to retire at the end of the year from U.S. conglomerate GE, where she has worked in mergers and acquisitions.

Former Labour MP Ferguson ended his 17-year parliamentary career when he decided not to contest his seat in Batman, Victoria, in this September’s election. The former trade unionist had already quit the cabinet after supporting a failed leadership coup in March.

BG has also named John Hood, a former vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, as its senior independent director, replacing Baroness Sarah Hogg.

