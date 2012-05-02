FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BG, Repsol starts up Bolivia field
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

BG, Repsol starts up Bolivia field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British gas producer BG Group said on Wednesday it and Spanish partner Repsol had started production from the first phase of their Margarita gas field in Bolivia, netting the companies net production of around 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day each.

BG said it was working on a second phase that would lift its share of output to around 42 000 boepd by end-2014.

BG said it had a 37.5 percent interest in the Caipipendi block, which contains the Margarita gas field, while Repsol’s Bolivian unit also owned 37.5 percent.

Argentina-based, Pan American Energy, 60-percent owned by London-based BP, owns 25 percent, BG said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.