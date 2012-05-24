FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BG to spend $30 bln on Brazil offshore oil by 2025
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

BG to spend $30 bln on Brazil offshore oil by 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - BG Group Plc. plans to spend about $30 billion to expand oil and natural gas output in Brazil by 2025, an investment expected to provide the British energy company with about a third of its future worldwide output, a top BG executive in Brazil told Reuters.

BG expects to produce 600,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil by 2020 or shortly thereafter, said Henrique Rzezinski, corporate affairs vice president at BG’s Brazil unit. That’s an amount equal to over 90 percent of BG’s total worldwide 2011 average production of about 641,000 boepd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.