BG CFO to take medical leave of absence

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - BG Group Finance Director Fabio Barbosa is to take a medical leave of absence that is expected to last until the end of the year for a recently diagnosed condition, the group said on Monday.

The British oil firm said the role would be covered by the group’s financial controller Den Jones, who has been with BG since 2010 and who has been a finance professional for 25 years. Chief Executive Frank Chapman will assume the chairmanship of the Investment Committee for this period.