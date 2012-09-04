FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Dragon LNG terminal sets 2013 maintenance dates
September 4, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

UK's Dragon LNG terminal sets 2013 maintenance dates

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The UK’s Dragon liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Milford Haven, Wales fixed its maintenance dates for 2013, scheduling full outages on May 21 and June 13, according to a notice on the terminal’s website.

A series of partial outages are also planned across May, June, July and August next year, halving capacity from the terminal on May 15-16, June 20, July 11 and 18, and on Aug. 8 and 14.

BG Group and a Malaysian state-run energy firm own and operate the terminal.

