UK's Dragon LNG terminal sets 2013 maintenance dates

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The UK’s Dragon liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Milford Haven, Wales fixed its maintenance dates for 2013, scheduling full outages on May 21 and June 13, according to a notice on the terminal’s website.

A series of partial outages are also planned across May, June, July and August next year, halving capacity from the terminal on May 15-16, June 20, July 11 and 18, and on Aug. 8 and 14.

BG Group and a Malaysian state-run energy firm own and operate the terminal.