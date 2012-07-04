BG Egypt starts gas production from WDDM Phase 8b

ABU DHABI, July 4 (Reuters) - BG Egypt started gas production from Phase 8b of its West Delta Deep Marine concession (WDDM) on June 27, the subsidiary of BG Group Plc said on Wednesday.

Egypt’s largest natural gas producer said the project would maintain production in the North African country and help meet its gas supply commitments.

“We have adhered to our investment programme in Egypt during turbulent times, and we are determined to continue doing so in the future,” BG Egypt’s Executive Vice President Sami Iskandar said.

The deepwater development around 90 km from the Nile Delta in the Mediterranean is managed by the Burullus Gas Company which is 50 percent owned by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), while BG holds 25 percent stake and Malaysia’s Petronas the rest.

A further seven wells will be tied in to the sub-sea facilities of the development over the next few months, the company said in a statement.

BG Egypt accounts for over a third of the country’s gas output, which supplies both international and domestic markets.