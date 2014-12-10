Breakingviews: BG's $5bln sale bodes well for Aussie M&A pipeline

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s infrastructure M&A frenzy shows no sign of easing. A sale by Britain’s BG Group of a pipeline to APA Group for $5 billion confirms a pattern of fiercely competitive bidding and high valuations for low-risk assets down under. Amid red-hot investor demand, 2015 promises to be another bumper year for Australian M&A.

It’s a chunky deal for APA, accounting for 56 percent of the company’s current enterprise value. The country’s largest owner of gas transmission pipelines will pay a multiple of 13 times 2016 EBITDA for the 543-kilometer conduit that links BG’s gas fields in southern Queensland with Australia’s eastern coast. APA itself trades on 12.8 times, according to Eikon. The transaction will be financed by a $1.52 billion rights issue and a two-year bridge loan.

The deal comes with something of a sticker shock. Original expectations for a sale were $4 billion or even lower. A higher final price may be partly explained by the detailed structure of the 20-year long contract. The disposal allows BG to pay down debt and adds to $9.5 billion of capital already released from similar disposals of non-core transmission and distribution assets over the past two years.

The country’s second biggest M&A deal of the year follows a pattern set by the largest. The privatisation of Australia’s Queensland Motorways was expected to fetch less than $5 billion. It was finally acquired in April by a consortium led by Transurban Group for $6.6 billion. APA saw off competition from Cheung Kong Holdings, which outbid it earlier this year for local gas distributor Envestra, as well as sovereign funds and other strategic buyers.

The auction bodes well for Australia’s M&A pipeline. Local governments are planning to sell infrastructure worth billions of dollars as they seek to raise funds to reinvest in new projects and create jobs. Assets on the block include a 49 percent stake in the electricity distribution network of New South Wales which alone could fetch more than $8 billion. BG’s disposal confirms a strong market ahead.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Australia’s APA Group announced on Dec. 10 an agreement to acquire a gas pipeline in Queensland from British gas giant BG Group for $5 billion.

- The country’s largest owner of gas transmission pipelines will finance the acquisition for the wholly-owned QCLNG Pipeline through a A$1.84 billion ($1.53 billion) fully underwritten rights issue and A$4.47 billion of debt from a two-year bridge facility.

- BG Group said that the pipeline has a current book value of $1.6 billion and that it would use the proceeds to reduce net debt and fund future growth. APA said that it expects to maintain its credit rating following the transaction.

- The deal, expected to close early in the second quarter of next year, is conditional on the start of commercial LNG deliveries and the approval of China National Offshore Oil Corporation for the change of control of the pipeline.

- The QCLNG pipeline stretches 543 kilometers and links BG Group’s natural gas fields in southern Queensland to a two-train liquefied natural gas export facility at Gladstone on Australia’s east coast.

- APA shares were suspended and will resume trading on Dec. 15.

- Deutsche Bank, Macquarie, and Morgan Stanley are underwriting the rights issue, according to a source.