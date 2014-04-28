FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chief executive of UK's BG Group resigns with immediate effect
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 28, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Chief executive of UK's BG Group resigns with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UK oil and gas group BG Group, Chris Finlayson, has resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons, the company said on Monday.

Non-executive chairman Andrew Gould will take over as interim executive chairman, BG Group said.

“The board felt that it was in the best interests of the Group to accept Chris’ resignation and seek fresh leadership,” said Gould, who will revert to the position of non-executive chairman once a new CEO is appointed.

BG also said its full-year production target was expected at the lower end of its guidance of 590-630 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day due to ongoing output problems in Egypt. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.