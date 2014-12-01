Breakingviews: BG board has major repair job on its hands

MADRID (Reuters Breakingviews) - Common sense has prevailed in the row over pay at BG. Investor pressure forced the UK gas group to slash a share award for Chief Executive-designate Helge Lund. A better board would not have found itself in that position to start with. BG’s directors have a major repair job on their hands.

BG rowed back after widespread protest over the massive pay package due to go to a special vote this month. The new arrangement falls within the company’s remuneration policy and does not require shareholder approval. Lund will receive an initial share reward with an expected value of some 4.7 million pounds, half of the previously expected 10 million pounds. He has recommitted to joining in March. The share component will also be subject to clear performance criteria.

This is hardly rocket science. Lund is still getting a very generous contract by European industry standard. His annual cost to the company could be a maximum of 14 million pounds in base salary, bonus, pensions and share incentives - although BG expects the actual value to be closer to be between 7.5 million to 9 million pounds. Of course, it is always possible to find U.S. oil chiefs who are paid more. But that does not justify executive pay inflation, as European rivals BP and Shell have found with their own pay revolts in the last year. BG admittedly does face some big challenges, its shares having fallen 13 percent since Lund’s appointment in mid-October, while BP’s and Shell’s are relatively flat.

BG’s U-turn does not get the board off the hook. There are unanswered questions about a boardroom and company culture that allowed this row to happen in the first place. Under the leadership of Chairman Andrew Gould, BG put shareholders in the awkward position of having to approve an unacceptable pay package or lose a well-respected CEO. The impression is of a company that is out of touch with the market. Gould has had to run the show during a challenging CEO interregnum, but his non-executives must share some blame. Perhaps a more self-critical culture could help head off external criticism in future.

CONTEXT NEWS

- BG cut a controversial remuneration package for incoming Chief Executive Helge Lund after a backlash from investors.

- The initial share reward will have a face value of 10.6 million pounds, compared to a previous award of 12 million pounds, BG said on Dec. 1.

- The expected value of the award will halve from an expected 10 million pounds to 4.7 million pounds, the company added. The new package does not require shareholder approval.

- BG said 62 percent of Lund’s expected remuneration package in the first year will now be subject to the quantitative company performance targets.

- The about-face came after several investors had protested against the pay package. The Institute of Directors, a UK business group, had described the initial package as “excessive, inflammatory and contrary to the principles of good corporate governance.”

- At 1140 GMT, BG shares were down 2.6 percent to 876 pence per share.