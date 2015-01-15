FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total, BG start gas production at North Sea West Franklin field
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Total, BG start gas production at North Sea West Franklin field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - France’s Total and Britain’s BG Group have started producing gas at the West Franklin field in the North Sea, the companies said on Thursday.

The field, located 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of the Scottish town of Aberdeen, is expected to deliver 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and has gross reserves of 85 billion boe.

Britain is in need of fresh oil and gas supplies as North Sea production has declined drastically since its peak at the turn of the millennium.

Gas pumped from the field will be processed at the nearby Total-operated Elgin platform.

Total owns 46.2 percent of the West Franklin field, while Italy’s ENI holds 21.9 percent and BG 14.1 percent. Other stakeholders include E.ON, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Summit and Dyas. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.