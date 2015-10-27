FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan considering $2 bln fine on BG-Eni venture - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan considering $2 bln fine on BG-Eni venture - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is considering levying a fine of as much as $2 billion on a gas project led by BG Group Plc and Eni SpA for failing to fulfil certain contractual obligations, Bloomberg reported.

The fine would be roughly in line with penalties the government threatened to impose in a 2010 dispute that ended with the state taking a 10 percent stake in the gas and condensate project, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1PRPllv)

Eni and BG each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak project in north-west Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate.

State-owned KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent of the project, while U.S. oil major Chevron Corp owns 18 percent and Russia’s Lukoil 13.5 percent.

The penalty may be a precursor to the government increasing its stake in Karachaganak, Bloomberg reported.

BG, Eni, Lukoil and Chevron were not immediately available for comment.

KazMunayGaz said questions should be addressed to the Energy Ministry, which also was not available for comment. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.