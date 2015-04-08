FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell CEO says deal will create world's biggest LNG group
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shell CEO says deal will create world's biggest LNG group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden and BG Chairman Andrew Gould tell reporters:

* Ceo says expects to become leading lng co globally

* Ceo says does not see need to sell assets for regulatory reasons

* Chairman says helge lund committed to remaining ceo through transition

* Ceo says divestments will come from both portfolios, depends on timing and sequence of oil prices

* Ceo says will consider investment opportunities in iran if country opens up

* Ceo says aim to get capex below $40 billion

* Ceo says group will remain committed to north sea Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)

