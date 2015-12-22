FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell sees more 2016 spending cut if BG deal goes ahead
#Basic Materials
December 22, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Shell sees more 2016 spending cut if BG deal goes ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it planned to cut the 2016 capital spending following its proposed takeover of BG Group by $2 billion to $33 billion.

The Anglo-Dutch company expected the $53 billion BG acquisition to be completed by Feb. 15 pending both companies’ shareholder approvals in late January.

Shell said the deal would enhance its cash flow and its ability to maintain dividends even as oil prices are expected to stage a slow recovery from 11-year lows.

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
