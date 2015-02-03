BG books $6 billion impairment charge on weak oil

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-biggest energy company BG Group booked nearly $6 billion worth of impairment charges in 2014 on the back of the steep drop in oil prices, forcing it to slash its 2015 investment budget to $6-7 billion.

The group’s full-year total operating profit fell 14 percent year on year to $6.5 billion, while earnings slipped 8 percent to $4 billion.

“In the new environment we are well placed to manage the downturn as we are reaching the end of a high capital expenditure cycle and will continue to add further production in 2015 from Brazil and Australia,” Executive Chairman Andrew Gould said.