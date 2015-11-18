Australia competition watchdog clears Shell's $70 bln takeover of BG Group

MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday approved Royal Dutch Shell’s proposed $70 billion (A$98.54 billion)takeover of BG Group , saying the deal would not change the domestic market.

“The ACCC’s view is that the proposed acquisition would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the wholesale natural gas market, in either Queensland or eastern Australia more broadly,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (1 Australian dollar = $0.7104) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)