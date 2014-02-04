FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BG posts fourth quarter $1.1 bln earnings
February 4, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

BG posts fourth quarter $1.1 bln earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer BG Group , which reported a major profit warning last week due to turmoil in Egypt, reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion on Tuesday, in line with analyst forecasts.

The earnings figure for the three months to the end of December was up 11 percent on the previous year.

BG last week shocked the market with an unscheduled announcement, warning that its 2013 earnings would be hit by a $2.4 billion post-tax impairment charge linked to turmoil in Egypt and that its production this year would be as much as 11 percent lower than analysts were expecting.

It also cut a 2015 production forecast by as much as 14 percent.

