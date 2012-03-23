FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BG India hopes to sign LNG deal with GSPC by mid-2012
March 23, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

BG India hopes to sign LNG deal with GSPC by mid-2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 23 (Reuters) - BG aims to sign a gas sale agreement with Gujarat State Petroleum Corp by the middle of the year to supply up to 2.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2014, its India unit head said on Friday.

“We are targeting mid-2012. We are very hopeful,” Walter Simpson, president and managing director of BG India, told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Gas Partnership conference.

He said BG and GSPC have already signed an initial agreement for supplies for 20 years.

