FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BG gets $1.8 bln loan from U.S. Export-Import Bank
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BG gets $1.8 bln loan from U.S. Export-Import Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s BG Group said on Monday it had secured a $1.8 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, as part of a wider push to diversify its funding options to support major projects.

BG, which announced Chris Finlayson as its new chief executive earlier this month, recently agreed a new syndicated facility, reached an agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and raised money via capital markets.

It said it now had undrawn committed bank borrowing facilities of $5.2 billion.

It has also reached an initial agreement with Brazilian Development Bank for up to $1.8 billion of new funding and signed a $500 million credit agreement with Export Development Canada.

The new loan from the United States will support the export of U.S. services and also help fund equipment for the Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia which is on schedule for first gas in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.