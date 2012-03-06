FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BG Group eyes sale of Queensland LNG stake -sources
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 6, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

BG Group eyes sale of Queensland LNG stake -sources

Denny Thomas, Tom Bergin

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - UK gas producer BG Group is considering selling a stake in its multi-billion dollar Queensland natural gas liquefaction facilities, sources close to the matter said, potentially paving the way for a restructuring of the region’s LNG business.

BG could sell between 15 and 20 percent of the project, and based on past transactions, BG could raise up to $2 billion from the sale, one source said.

The cash would be reinvested in more profitable oil and gas exploration and production activities.

BG Group is the operator of the $15 billion Queensland Curtis Island LNG project, which is expected to start in 2014.

BG owns 93.75 percent of the two liquefaction units, or ‘trains’, a far higher percentage than it usually holds in such ventures.

A BG spokesman said: “We keep all assets in our global portfolio under review.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.