FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BG stock hit by 41 mln stg share placement -traders
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

BG stock hit by 41 mln stg share placement -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in British energy company BG Group fell 2.9 percent on Wednesday, with traders citing talk of a 41 million pound ($65.13 million) share placement at 1,225 pence a share.

At 1050 GMT, BG was priced at 1,233.5 pence a share. Traded volume was brisk at 110 percent of the 90-day daily average, against 27 percent for the broader FTSE 100.

“Looks like Deutsche Bank did the BG placing, but it’s all done now,” one London-based trader said.

A BG spokesman said the company did not comment on market speculation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.