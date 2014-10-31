FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BGC appoints James Cawley CEO of swap execution facility unit
#Market News
October 31, 2014

MOVES-BGC appoints James Cawley CEO of swap execution facility unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc said it appointed James Cawley as chief executive officer of its swap execution facility subsidiary, BGC Derivative Markets, L.P.

The company also said Angelo Toglia, interim CEO of BGC Derivative Markets, will assume the role of chief operating officer.

Cawley will be based in New York and will report to Philip Norton, global head of eCommerce.

Cawley was previously CEO of Javelin Capital Markets, which he founded in 2009.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
