CORRECTED-BRIEF-BGC Partners says continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI (Sept 15)
#Funds News
September 17, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BGC Partners says continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI (Sept 15)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Sept. 15 brief, corrects last bullet point to say BGC's intention to commence offer to buy GFI, not BGC) Sept 15 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc : * Says BGC entities have over the course of several years repeatedly expressed an interest in acquiring GFI Group Inc * Continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI would provide superior value to GFI shareholders, and prepared to begin such negotiations * Reports 13.5 percent stake in GFI Group Inc as of September 3 - SEC filing * On September 8 Shaun Lynn, president of BGC sent a letter notifying GFI of BGC Partners's intention to commence offer to buy GFI at $5.25 per share * Source text for (1.usa.gov/Xo3Y8e) * Further company coverage

