#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Georgian bank BGEO Group's Q3 profit rises 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc reported a near 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by robust income in its banking and healthcare businesses.

The Tbilisi-headquartered bank, which was called Bank of Georgia Holdings until Friday, said profit rose 29.8 percent to 80.9 million Georgian laris ($33.85 million) in the third quarter. Revenue rose 39.4 percent to 109 million laris.

“This performance is particularly pleasing against the backdrop of volatile currency and economic conditions for many of Georgia’s trading partners, which contributed to the GEL devaluation of 26 percent against the US dollar and 17 percent against the Euro over the last twelve months,” Chief Executive Irakli Gilauri said. ($1 = 2.3900 laris) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

