FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BGEO group profit boosted by banking and healthcare businesses
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BGEO group profit boosted by banking and healthcare businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc, the holding company for JSC Bank of Georgia, reported a 29.1 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust income in its banking and healthcare businesses, beating sluggish economic growth in the country.

The Tbilisi-headquartered bank, which was called Bank of Georgia Holdings until November, said profit rose to 310.9 million Georgian laris ($125.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 240.7 million Georgian laris a year earlier.

Net interest margin increased to 7.7 percent, up 10 basis points from a year ago.

Georgia’s economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in 2015 from 4.6 percent in 2014, hurt by a decline in exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble. The government expects 3 percent economic growth in 2016.

$1 = 2.4800 laris Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.