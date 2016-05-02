FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central Africa-focused BGFIBank sees 2015 profit increase of 24 pct
May 2, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Central Africa-focused BGFIBank sees 2015 profit increase of 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE, May 2 (Reuters) - Central Africa-focused BGFIBank Group announced a net profit of 30 billion CFA francs ($52.82 million) in 2015, up 24 percent from the previous year, the bank announced during its annual general assembly on Monday.

The group, which offers commercial and investment banking, specialised financial and insurance services in Central Africa’s six-nation CFA franc zone, recorded net banking income of 218 billion CFA francs, an increase of 17 percent from 2014.

$1 = 568.0000 CFA francs Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier, editing by David Evans

