FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BG Group to delay LNG terminal on Canada's Pacific coast - WSJ
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BG Group to delay LNG terminal on Canada's Pacific coast - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc will delay until the next decade a proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Canada’s Pacific coast, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting the head of the company’s Canadian unit.

"We'd always said (construction would begin) as early as 2016, but we now recognize it'll likely be later, with commercial operations likely beginning early in the next decade," BG Canada President Madeline Whitaker said in an interview with the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1p0jUuM)

Kim Blomley, a spokesman for BG Group, said he could not immediately confirm if the project had slipped into the next decade, but he noted comments by interim Executive Chairman Andrew Gould during a post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.

“We’re pausing on Prince Rupert to see how the market evolves particularly in function of total supply that will come out of the U.S.,” Gould said during the call.

“We will continue to work on the project but not at the same rhythm as perhaps we were working in 2014.”

Canada’s National Energy Board granted LNG export permits to four planned projects on the Pacific coast in December last year, including BG Group’s Prince Rupert project.

Whitaker said the delay resulted from shifting market conditions, including a flood of LNG expected to hit global markets from places such as the United States, where BG has agreements to market gas from two LNG facilities.

BG Group, Britain’s third-largest energy company, reported a worse-than-expected 26 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit, mainly due to a sharp decline in production in Egypt and a steep drop in oil prices. [ID;nL5N0SN10P]

Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.