FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BG Group to sign LNG deal in India -FT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 20, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

BG Group to sign LNG deal in India -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - BG Group is set to sign a 20-year contract worth as much as $20 billion to provide liquefied natural gas to the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the deal.

In 2011, the British oil and gas firm entered into an initial agreement with India’s state-owned Gujarat State Petroleum Corp to explore supplying as much as 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

The Financial Times reported that BG will sign a final deal on Wednesday confirming the full value of the contract and the date of its commencement.

The deal could be worth $20 billion although the ultimate value would depend on the fluctuating price of LNG, FT said citing analysts.

BG could not be reached for comment outside normal working hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.