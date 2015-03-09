FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

German property group BGP prepares stock market listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - German residential property group BGP is preparing a stock market listing in a potential 1.3 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal, two people familiar with the deal said.

The group is working with JP Morgan to organise a flotation that may see shares worth 300 to 500 million euros listed later this year, the people said.

JP Morgan declined to comment, BGP was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

