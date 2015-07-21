Conwert in talks to buy German property group BGP

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property company Conwert is in exclusive talks to buy German residential property group BGP, it said on Tuesday.

BGP, which owns more than 16,000 apartments with a net asset value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion), had previously been working on a stock market listing, but its owners had also been interested in a sale, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

Conwert, which had itself been the subject of a takeover attempt by Deutsche Wohnen earlier this year, said it was currently conducting due diligence of the assets.

“Conwert has not until now entered into any binding agreements concerning the potential acquisition of the relevant assets and the outcome of the related discussions is completely open,” it said in a brief statement. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michelle Martin)