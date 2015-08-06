Conwert no longer interested in BGP's property portfolio

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group said on Friday it was no longer interested in buying the German residential property portfolio of BGP group after announcing last month that it was in talks to do so.

Conwert said that after several weeks of discussions, the company’s administrative board had decided that the acquisition would not currently be in the best interest of Conwert and its shareholders.

BGP, which owns more than 16,000 apartments with a net asset value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion), had previously been working on a stock market listing, but its owners had also been interested in a sale, sources told Reuters earlier this year.