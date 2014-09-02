FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish watchdog okays BGZ bank takeover by BNP Paribas
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Polish watchdog okays BGZ bank takeover by BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog KNF has approved BNP Paribas’s takeover of Polish rival Bank BGZ in a move that will allow France’s largest listed bank to strengthen its presence in the eastern European country.

KNF said on Tuesday that BNP would keep BGZ listed and would increase its proportion of shares available to public investors on the Warsaw bourse. BGZ will take over BNP Paribas Bank Polska and will keep the BGZ name.

In August, BNP Paribas offered to buy the shares of BGZ at 80.47 zlotys each as part of its acquisition of BGZ from Dutch firm Rabobank.

The offer values Poland’s No.11 lender by assets at almost 4.52 billion zlotys ($1.41 billion), more than the 4.2 billion purchase tag BNP agreed with Rabobank last year.

1 dollar = 3.2095 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.