BNP Paribas' Polish arm strikes deal with unions over redundancies

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish mid-tier lender Bank BGZ said late on Tuesday it had signed a deal with unions guaranteeing it would not lay off any employee until it merges with smaller peer BNP Paribas Polska.

France’s BNP Paribas SA bought Bank BGZ from Rabobank last year for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.24 billion) as part of a plan to expand in higher-growth markets. BNP Paribas plans to merge Bank BGZ with BNP Paribas Polska .

BGZ did not specify the date of the planned tieup.

BGZ said in January it was facing strike action by staff after it failed to reach an agreement with trade unions over redundancy packages and restructuring bonuses. ($1 = 3.6341 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)