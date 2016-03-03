FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bosnia's BH Telecom reports 1.3 pct rise in 2015 profit
March 3, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's BH Telecom reports 1.3 pct rise in 2015 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with revenue, quote)

SARAJEVO, March 3 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s BH Telecom on Thursday reported a 2015 pre-tax net profit of 89.9 million Bosnian marka ($50 million) up 1.3 percent from a year earlier on revenue down 4.8 percent to 542 million marka.

The majority state-owned company said at a news conference that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 5 percent to 209.8 million marka while costs fell by 32 percent to 334.1 million.

“We achieved a better result last year thanks to more effective cost managing and we are again Bosnia’s telecoms market leader,” said General Manager Mirsad Zaimovic. “Our goal this year is to stabilise and maintain the leader’s position.”

The Sarajevo-based company is one of three Bosnian telecoms firms along with HT Mostar, based in the southern town of Mostar and Banja Luka-based m:tel.

BH Telecom shares were up 0.11 percent at 17.19 marka on Thursday.

1$ = 1.802 Bosnian marka Reporting by Maja Zuvela; writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely

