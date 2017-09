NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s securities fraud unit has a new leadership team, including the lead prosecutor on the office’s last successful insider trading trial.

Katherine Goldstein, previously the unit’s deputy chief, has been named its chief, while Telemachus Kasulis, fresh off the trial of a former Foundry Networks Inc executive, replaces her as deputy chief.

