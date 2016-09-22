India's Bharat Financial Inclusion launches up to $113 mln share sale

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian micro lender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($112.7 million), the company said on Thursday.

Bharat Financial Inclusion, formerly named SKS Microfinance, is selling the shares in a price range of 740 rupees to 770 rupees apiece, IFR, A Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Ahead of the announcement, Bharat Financial Inclusion shares closed 4.3 percent higher at 812.30 rupees.

Credit Suisse, India's Kotak Mahindra, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities were the arrangers for the share sale, IFR said. ($1 = 66.5401 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Susan Fenton)